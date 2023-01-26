Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 27, 1998
SIDNEY — Sidney Mayor Elwood “Dixie” Davis stood before the village board, employees, friends and family and said with a wavering voice that he was speechless at a secretly drawn-up resolution to rename the Sidney Civic Center in his honor Monday night.
The building, a former school that houses village offices as well as various community groups will be called the Elwood P. “Dixie” Davis Sidney Civic Center.
After the village board finished its regular agenda Monday night, Trustee Clyde Tiffany said he wanted to present another resolution but needed to get it out of his car first. Tiffany left the board room and returned a short time later with a large group of people.
Tiffany then listed the history of Davis’ accomplishments while Police Commissioner Craig Whitten videotaped.
Jan. 27, 1973
Oneonta State president Clifford Craven has launched a campus campaign to acquire Homer Folks Hospital as an addition to the college campus.
The 37-year-old tuberculosis hospital, located just across West Street from the SUCO campus, is scheduled to be closed by July 1 under terms of Governor Nelson Rockefeller’s 1973-74 budget.
Soon after the announcement, in response to a reporter’s question, Dr. Craven exhibited interest in the hospital.
Yesterday, the college president formalized the interest.
He issued a statement summarizing a preliminary study of the hospital and possible uses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.