25 years ago
Jan. 28, 1997
Two area school superintendents will soon be going on technology shopping sprees of sorts, compliments of the state education department.
Sixty-six Learning Technology Grant Awards totaling $3.28 million were awarded by the state this month, two of which were received by local districts. A total of 325 grant applications were considered for selection in the program.
Roxbury Central School, in collaboration with the private Manhattan Country School in Roxbury, received a $50,000 grant to begin to increase technology and learning standards through multimedia presentations, research and communication.
The Delaware-Chenango BOCES also received a $50,000 grant. The money will be used to bring together teachers from 11 school districts to look at the new learning standards and develop lessons.
50 years ago
Jan. 28, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — “Anyone for pool?” That is the newest game at the Otsego County Home at Phoenix Mills.
John H. Schneider, the Administrator of the Otsego County Home and Infirmary said Thursday that residents of the Home, “just love” their newest recreational facility.
Any time you look into the recreation room, there is always somebody there playing pool, reported Mrs. Charlotte Mann, activities director at the county facility.
Schneider said he’s very indebted to David W. Brenner, Oneonta, Otsego County Representative, and a member of the Health and Welfare Committee of the County Board of Representatives. Brenner was instrumental in obtaining the pool table for the County Home.
