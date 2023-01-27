Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 28, 1998
DELHI — The Delhi police chief was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after the village board reviewed a report from an outside investigator who had conducted a “management audit” of village departments.
Frank Harmer, who has been police chief for 20 years, was accompanied by state troopers as he left the village building at 11 a.m. His only comment was, “I’ve been put on administrative leave and brought up on charges.
Mayor Herman Warden would not divulge the reason for the action, nor say whether any criminal activity prompted it. Warden and Trustee Gary Barber took Harmer’s badge, keys and handgun from him and placed them in the police department safe.
“The village board will give no comment on personnel matters,” Warden said. “That’s my statement.”
But he said Patrolman Robert Walsh had been appointed temporary police chief.
Harmer said later Tuesday that Warden had presented him with “a list of charges” outlining complaints or criticisms about his job performance. The chief would not outline those complaints, saying he intends to talk with his lawyer and schedule a Civil Service hearing on the matter.
Trustee Bob Ray said the decision to place Harmer on leave with full pay was made unanimously by the full village board in an executive session Monday night.
The meeting was attended by a representative of the law firm that engaged a recent investigation into village operations at the request of the board.
