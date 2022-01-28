25 years ago
Jan. 29, 1997
So long, Sus West. Farewell, Sus East. Hello re-alignment.
Starting next season, the Susquenango Association will sport a radically different look, adding one new school district while breaking into four four-team divisions based on enrollment.
Unadilla Valley — a new school district formed this year by the merger of New Berlin and South New Berlin — will leave the Tri-Valley League to join the Sus next year.
“Leaving the Tri-Valley League is a bittersweet thing for us,” UV athletic director Frank Johnson said. “But if we stayed we’d be the only Class C school in the Tri-Valley. That’s the biggest reason we’re going, quite honestly.”
50 years ago
Jan. 29, 1972
SUMMIT, N.Y. (AP) — The end of an era, when it comes later this year, will mean a step forward into the 20th century for this rural village’s 700 residents and the end of a 23-year romance between Joe Stewart and his telephone company.
In a few months, the residents of Summit will make their first direct-dial telephone calls. It will mark the first time since 1906 that lifting the receiver of their telephones will not be followed by an operator asking: “Number please.”
Stewart’s tiny 180 customer Summit Telephone Co. is the last manually-operator-assisted telephone exchange in New York State, according to the State Public Service Commission. The PSC is in the process of approving its sale to the Middleburg Telephone Co., which will convert the system to dial phones next summer, doing away with this vestige of America’s past.
Joe Stewart was 30-years-old in 1949 and an Army veteran with two silver stars won as a tank commander under Gen. George Patton. He also had a war-related disability that a doctor told him would not respond to treatment as long as he remained in his native Bronx environment.
So with the help of a Veteran’s loan, Stewart and his pregnant wife, Muriel, packed their few household belongings into a beat-up old car and headed for the hills of upstate New York.
