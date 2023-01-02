Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 3, 1998
MARGARETVILLE — Directors of the Catskill Watershed Corp. found themselves in an awkward position Friday of deciding whether to help towns pay legal fees to condemn land.
The CWC board, whose members vigorously opposed New York City’s attempts to retain the right to acquire land by eminent domain, briefly considered whether to help watershed communities do the same thing if they need land to build road de-icing buildings.
Although Hunter Supervisor Tony Bucca said his town may need to take a two-acre parcel by eminent domain, a majority of the CWC board members said they were not willing to spend watershed money to fund the process.
“Eminent domain in my town is a very dirty word,” said Georgie Lepke of Neversink.
Jan. 3, 1973
Paper pick-ups in the Town of Oneonta will begin again on Thursday in the West End and in West Oneonta.
The town has secured the help of Opportunities for Otsego and the collection will be done by workers for Operation Mainstream.
Town Supervisor Les Foster said the collections will begin at 8 a.m., Thursday, and stated that if both sections of the town are not finished on January 4 the crews will continue the job Friday.
In the past the collections have been made by Eastern Steel & Metal but these were stopped because of low volume.
There have been no paper pickups in the town for several months, even though Town Board members last year initiated a ban on recyclable paper in the landfill. This was an effort to extend the life of the landfill several years.
