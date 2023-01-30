Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 31, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — Cal Ripken Jr. and Roger Clemens will be making their way to Cooperstown this summer.
The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will play in the 52nd annual Hall of Fame Game on Monday, July 27, at 2 p.m. at Doubleday Field.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame set its calendar of events for the 1998 Induction Weekend.
On Sunday, July 26, the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, beginning at 2:30 p.m. There is no admission charge for the event. Don Sutton, among the most consistent and durable pitchers in history, is the lone 1998 inductee of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Jan. 31, 1973
Homer E. Lyon, 78, of 6 Hickory Street, a native of Oxford and the founder of the trucking and warehousing firms in Oneonta, died Tuesday, January 30, at Fox Hospital where he had been a patient for 20 days.
Mr. Lyon was born October 11, 1896 in the Town of Oxford, a son of Ernest and Minnie (Rounds) Lyon. He married Agnes O. Butts of Oneonta on July 23, 1932 at the parsonage of the First Baptist Church with Dr. Edson Farley, pastor, officiating.
He was a veteran of World War I during which he served with the U.S. Army.
In 1919 he founded the Homer Lyon Trucking Company in Oneonta and operated the Homer E. Lyon Warehouse and Storage Company at 6 Hickory Street until it was sold in 1946 to Joseph Mitchell.
