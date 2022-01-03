Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 4, 1997
ONEONTA — The Downtown Oneonta Improvement Task Force is starting the year without a coordinator, because of uncertainty over its funds.
Mark Drnek of Oneonta will no longer serve as DOIT’s coordinator, a position he has held since August 1995. Drnek will begin work Monday for WZOZ-FM radio in Oneonta, as a morning news announcer.
“They didn’t feel confident that they could offer me a contract,” Drnek said Friday. “In the meantime, I’m going to volunteer for committees. Really, what I want DOIT to do is continue on.”
James Bredin, chairman of the DOIT Council, said that the group is waiting for answers to funding questions before moving forward.
50 years ago
Jan. 4, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — Initiating a county program of recreation and education for its elderly citizens with financial assistance by the county and New York State, Opportunities for Otsego Inc., hopes to provide services which are not immediately available to various local groups.
Six out of seven citizen groups in Otsego County were represented at a meeting of an Advisory Committee called by the County Community Action Agency.
The meeting was called by Alva C. Welch, Cooperstown, the Executive Director of Opportunities, who worked long and hard to prepare and present a preliminary proposal to the State Council on Education and Recreation for the Elderly prior to receiving approval of applications for state grants for the County and separately for the City of Oneonta.
Warren C. Shaver, chief of the Bureau of Special Continuing Education, State Education Department, Albany, on hand for the meeting, told the group that a county program does not aim to take over existing group programs, or to correct or try to change successful endeavors.
