Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 4, 1973
The Oneonta area will probably be the first in the state to feel a worldwide fuel pinch.
The possibility exists of some customers having their gas fuel supply interrupted this spring.
But homeowners won’t have to worry, at least not in the near future, as they are last on the list to be deleted.
O.W. Darrach, corporate manager for Industrial Commercial Development from the Binghamton office of the New York State Electric and Gas (NYSE&G) said, “The homeowners are certainly not going to freeze…And we won’t run out of gas during our lifetime.”
The New York State Electric and Gas receives its gas from Consolidated Gas Supply Corporation in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Consolidated has notified NYSEG that they may not be able to supply them with as much as normal, due to a severe shortage.
If there is a particularly severe winter with prolonged colder than normal temperatures, the storage facilities of Consolidated could become depleted, and they would have to issue an annual curtailment during the winter months of an estimated maximum for 12 months, officials said.
But, Consolidated cannot tell NYSEG about a possible curtailment until late March or early April, since that is as soon as a storage estimate can be made.
NYSEG may also have to curtail or cut back gas use during peak days, when a lot of fuel would be used.
