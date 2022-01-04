Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Jan. 5, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — “What do I do,” the apologetic voice asked, “when I have to go to the bathroom?”
Mrs. Arthur Andrews of Fly Creek, on the other end of the telephone conversation, thought the question unusual but the voice was pleasant so she continued her role as official answerer for the Fish and Wildlife Management Act program which her husband, Otsego County Conservation Officer Arthur Andrews, helps to administer.
The matter cleared up in moments when the caller identified himself as Gary J. Martin, Tansy Hill Road, Milford, and explained that there was a deer in his bathroom.
The animal, he explained, was being pursued by dogs and jumped through the window. Except for some cuts, he said, the deer, evidently but a fawn, appeared unhurt. “What do I do with her,” he insisted.
Mrs. Andrews explained that, since her husband was absent it would be best to summon State Police and ask them to deal with the problem.
The call to the Oneonta substation brought Troopers Orrin Higgins and T.P. Molinari to the scene and the two troopers gently removed the fawn from the bathroom.
Higgins, a lover of wildlife, bundled the little deer up after ascertaining her injuries to be only a leg cut and a bitten tongue, and took her home, bedding her down in his horse stable with a blanket and some ripe apples and grain nearby.
He said Tuesday he feared for her life, being apprehensive that she might succumb to exhaustion and shock because she “never stood up” in all that time.
But the next morning, when Higgins and his family visited the stable to see how their little guest had fared throughout the night, the little deer had roused; eaten the apples, munched the grain; jumped a three-foot manger partition into the open barn floor and then left, headed for a nearby state pine plantation.
Commented
