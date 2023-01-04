Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 5, 1998
President Bill Clinton plans to make teacher recruitment a priority, but area school teachers and administrators say it will take more than a presidential agenda to lure the best and brightest people into the nation’s classrooms.
The president hopes to recruit up to 2 million new teachers over the next decade with incentives such as federally funded grants and loan forgiveness. But area professionals say steps such as giving teachers opportunities to learn in their areas of expertise may be needed to attract and keep good teachers.
Sidney High School chemistry teacher David Pysnik received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1994 for captivating the minds and talents of the students he teaches. He said the pool of potential teachers will definitely be given a boost by incentive programs, but the real secret behind great teachers is the drive and determination to spark a craving to learn in students.
And teachers themselves need creative stimulation, too.
“Teachers should be encouraged and give the opportunities to spend time in their discipline,” Pysnik said.
Jan. 5, 1973
Two Oneonta area collegiate soccer players, Dave D’Errico of Hartwick College and Farrukh Quraishi of Oneonta State have been named to the 1972 Intercollegiate Soccer Football Association of America — All-American team.
Quraishi, Persian born and brought up in England since the age of four, was one of the vital cogs in a Red Dragon machine that rolled all the way to the National College Division Soccer Tourney finals in Edwardsville, Illinois before grinding to a halt and losing to Southern Illinois University 1-0 in the championship final.
Named as an honorable mention forward, Quraishi early last month was named to the all-SUNY conference team and was the third leading scorer in the conference with six goals and three assists for a total of nine points, as well as being named to the All-State team.
A sophomore, Quraishi led the Red Dragons to a first place tie in the SUNY conference and NCAA tourney wins over Adelphi, Hartwick College, Springfield and Chico State.
