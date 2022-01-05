Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 6, 1997
ONEONTA — Once again this winter, residents will be able to huddle together, sip cappuccino or tea, and listen to some regional fiction writers and artists perform.
This time, the artists participating in the second Oneonta Outloud program will be paid, thanks to a $595 decentralization grant allocated through the Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts recently.
The grant was one of 20 awarded to area organizations for a variety of arts-related projects and events.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Oneonta Outloud program. Of the $595, $450 will be used for artist fees, $60 for advertising, and $80 toward administration fees.
50 years ago
Jan. 6, 1972
Five members of the Oneonta Junior High School yearbook staff asked the Board of Education last night for $500 “at least” in order to complete this year’s edition of the award-winning Junior Highlights.
The board tabled the request until its January 19 meeting. Members needed time to consider the request.
Dot Slattery, editor of the yearbook, told the board that unless the group receives financial backing, this year’s book may not be completed.
Besides Miss Slattery, attending the meeting were Joe McCrea, business manager, Anne Pushkar, editor of the newspaper and faculty-student editor of the yearbook; Peter Tumbleston and Sherry Hotchkins, staff members.
The students and advisor Jay Hulbert had completed a budget comparison between the last edition and the proposed cost of this year’s edition, showing a deficit of at least $200.
