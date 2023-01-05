Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 6, 1998
TREADWELL — Voters in the Delaware Academy School District will decide Feb. 10 whether to sell the former Treadwell elementary school for $10,000.
Balloting will take place from noon to 9 p.m. in the lobby of the high school in Delhi, according to Superintendent Gary Worden.
The school board voted Dec.15 to let residents decide whether to sell the 1929 school to Alyssa Melnick of Riverside Drive, New York City. Melnick, an architect, and her partner, Tim Kelley, an artist, plan to use the building as a residence and studio.
School District attorney Bruce McKeegan said several restrictions will apply if the sale is approved by voters.
Jan. 6, 1973
1973 may be a better year for employment in the Otsego-Delaware county area, barring any more businesses pulling out of the area or a snag in construction of Interstate 88.
New construction jobs should spring up with Interstate 88, the Holiday Inn on Route 23 and Urban Renewal buildings slated.
Economists have predicted that 1973 will see a decrease in the number of unemployed persons, and Mrs. Marion Simon of the Oneonta office of the New York State Bureau of Employment, is optimistic this will hold true for the Oneonta area.
She said, “Nationwide, 1973 is supposed to be a good year and the economy is going to improve. I’m hoping this will affect our area.”
