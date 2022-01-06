Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 7, 1997
ALBANY — As lawmakers prepare to convene here for the 1997 legislative session, welfare reform promises to dominate the year’s debate.
The Oneonta region’s almost exclusively Republican delegation says its job will be to push for the implementation of Gov. George E. Pataki’s reform plan.
But along with many Assembly Democrats, local lawmakers are also predicting a tough battle that will ultimately be linked to unrelated issues in the state budget.
“When you look at the state, there’s such varied differences of opinion on the issue from a New York City perspective and a downstate perspective to the perspectives of the rural counties,” said Assemblyman Clifford Crouch, R-Bainbridge.
50 years ago
Jan. 7, 1972
With the demise of B-Line Taxi Company, Oneonta has been left without any sort of Western Union operation.
For the past year, the Broad Street-based taxi company received Western-Union message and delivered them to area residents.
But Bruce Shearer, owner of B-Line, notified Western Union of plans to go out of business January 1.
A Western-Union spokesman at Syracuse confirmed that service to Oneonta has been discontinued the likelihood that a new local agency would be established.
Until 1970, Western Union maintained a manned office in Oneonta, for many years in the now-demolished Jacobs block along Main Street and then, briefly, in the Oneonta Theatre building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.