Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Jan. 7, 1998
Jerry Reed is an unusual man. He would rather work on family histories than watch television in his spare time.
Reed, who grew up in Schuyler Lake, now lives in Whitesboro, but is coordinator of the Otsego County NYGEN Internet web site. The site at http://www.rootsweb.com/~nyotsego contains information on county towns and people, gleaned from public records and personal collections.
It’s meant to be a resource on Otsego County’s past and to help people researching genealogy.
“There are lots of people who have no idea on how to do family research,” Reed says. “It’s very satisfying to have helped somebody.”
Reed has roots that go deep in the county, dating back to the 1700s. That’s one reason why he feels strongly enough to be the volunteer coordinator of the site.
“Now I think almost every county in the country has a volunteer coordinator,” he says.
The web site lists libraries with the largest collections of genealogical data in the county, which are the Gilbertsville Free Library, Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta and the New York State Historical Association Research Library in Cooperstown.
Leigh Eckmair, president of the Gilbertsville library’s board of trustees says that the web site is a welcome resource.
“It’s a huge value,” she says, noting that she’s heard from people as far away as Alaska, Germany and Australia. “We’re able to recognize what it is they’re looking for and send them on to other historians who have the information” if it’s not at hand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.