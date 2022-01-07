Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 8, 1997
ONEONTA — Signing of a law to regulate commercial filmmaking on public property in the city was postponed Tuesday night after two local movie-makers expressed concerns about restrictions and costs.
The Oneonta Common Council last month voted to require filmmakers to have insurance and a city-issued permit, but Mayor David W. Brenner deferred signing the law pending review by the Governmental Affairs Committee.
At Tuesday night’s public hearing at City Hall, local filmmakers Joe Stillman and Jim Belleau urged the mayor and council to consider the impact of regulations on small projects.
Stillman urged the council to make the city user-friendly. He said annual insurance costs of $4,500 to $6,000 would be a hardship to a small project.
50 years ago
Jan. 8, 1972
Construction of the long-delayed, problem-plagued Wilber Park Apartments will get underway again soon, perhaps by January 18 or shortly thereafter.
The 110-unit, $1 million apartment complex overlooking the Wilber Park has stood idle since May 1970. The Hudson Valley District Council of Carpenters Pension Fund bought the complex at a foreclosure sale in November.
Yesterday, Carlton Atkinson, Oneonta-based business representative for the carpenters, said completion of the project will begin very soon.
Atkinson estimated 50 units will be available to tenants in about 60 days.
