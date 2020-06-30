25 years ago
July 1, 1995
Waiting behind retiring state Assemblyman Clarence D. “Rapp” Rappleyea is a line of candidates who hope to start where the area’s most powerful state lawmaker began 23 years ago — rookie legislator.
Heading the list of those who may replace the 61-year-old Norwich Republican is Clifford W. Crouch, town of Bainbridge supervisor and chairman of the Chenango County Board of Supervisors. Other Republicans linked to a race for the seat in November are Delaware County GOP Chairman David G. Adams of Walton and Delaware County District Attorney Paul F. Eaton Jr. of Sidney.
Democrats, who usually struggle for votes in the GOP-dominated 122nd Assembly District of all of Delaware and most of Otsego and Chenango counties, are resting their hopes on two county clerks — Gary L. Cady of Delaware County and Mary C. Weidman of Chenango County.
Otsego County has no publicly declared candidates. “We have at least one who is thinking about it,” said county GOP Chairman Philip S. Wilder, who would not identify candidates other than to say he is not one of them.
50 years ago
July 1, 1970
While Charles Holdorf and his associate, Asa Allison, near completion of a year-long rehabilitation project at their B.F. Sisson’s store, Oneonta Urban Renewal officials are preparing to tell other Main Street merchants what they must do to bring their buildings up to rehabilitation standards.
The Urban Renewal Agency will meet today to review rehabilitation reports on Main Street buildings. The studies were done by Binghamton architect James Mowry.
Later — at a time and place still to be announced — Urban Renewal officials will review the reports, which will include probable cost estimates, with merchants interested in rehabilitating their buildings.
Mowry’s survey covers 18 buildings, including City Hall and the Old Post Office Building.
For the past three weeks, Holdorf and Allison have been putting up a gold aluminum façade on the three-story Sisson location at 180-184 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.