ONEONTA — Irene Jervis remembers a scene from 1993.
Eric Jervis, her son, had just returned from the modified football team’s practice at Oneonta High School. He and two fellow students from St. Mary’s were told by the athletic director he could not participate anymore and was barred from the field, Irene Jervis said.
“He was embarrassed to death,” Irene Jervis said. “I spent the whole year trying desperately to let them play.”
Eric Jervis did not attend Oneonta Middle School; instead he was enrolling at St. Mary’s School in the eighth grade. New York state law does not allow students in private schools to participate in athletic programs at public schools.
Eric Jervis was in a bind. Too old for city youth programs, with no athletic teams available at St. Mary’s school and unable to play with students his age at the interscholastic level, Eric Jervis was, effectively, shut out of participating in athletic pursuits until he enrolled in public school in the ninth grade.
James and Maryann Hurtubise are going through the same ordeal with their son, James Hurtubise II. The younger James in enrolled in the eighth grade next year at St. Mary’s.
But through the efforts of Maryann Hurtubise, her son and other students enrolled at St. Mary’s could be allowed to participate in athletic teams in the Oneonta City School district possibly as early as the fall.
The Oneonta school board is expected to vote tonight on a proposal that would allow an athletic merger between St. Mary’s and the school district that will allow students to participate in the modified wrestling and football programs for the 1998-99 school year.
