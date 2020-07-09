Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 10, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — Gov. George Pataki visited a local bed and breakfast Sunday morning to sign legislation designed to help such establishments stay in business across the state.
Amid a small gathering of local officials at the J.P. Sill House on Chestnut Street, Pataki said the new law would ease earlier safety regulations governing bed and breakfasts that were typical of the red tape strangling New York from top to bottom.
“Bed and breakfast owners are small business men and women who deserve more freedom to compete in New York’s economy,” Pataki said. “This new law will bolster New York’s vital tourism industry and help reduce the regulatory burden shouldered by our small businesses.”
The new law will domino to aid not only the state’s 2,000 bed and breakfasts but the entire economy, he said.
Pataki visited Cooperstown before heading off to Norwich for state Assemblyman Clarence D. Rappleyea’s renowned annual Lobsterfest. The governor was slated to stop in New Berlin on the way to meet with a few residents at a local coffee shop, an aide said.
50 years ago
July 10, 1970
The City of Oneonta has received a $5,250 state grant to help pay for construction of a community bandstand in Wilber Park.
Announcement of the grant was made yesterday by Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller’s office.
No official starting date has been set for construction of the bandstand, but city workers under the direction of Parks-Streets Supervisor James Catella, are expected to have a temporary structure erected for use during this summer’s concert season.
The bandstand, tentatively slated to be located in the upper level of Wilber Park near the high school parking lot, is expected to cost about $10,000.
Mayor James F. Lettis, his Environmental Advisory Board, and the American Federation of Musicians (Local 443) have been working on fund-raising possibilities for several months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.