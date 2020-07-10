Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 11, 1995
The part-owner of the Sidney transfer station that has lured Otsego County’s two biggest trash companies away from the local waste authority has merged with one of the haulers and is talking to the second.
Kingston businessman Charles Teelon’s merger with Brookman Disposal of Richfield Springs and the recent talks with Vet’s Sanitation of Oneonta do not sit well with county officials.
For months, officials have searched for ways to avoid charging taxpayers for a possible $1.2 million shortfall of garbage brought to the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste management Authority this year — a shortfall caused by haulers who have found the Sidney site to be a better deal than the currently uncompetitive MOSA.
As local officials keep searching for answers, Teelon offered some of his own insights into the costly problem that authorities like MOSA are plagued with in today’s solid waste business climate.
“Government should not do for the people what the people can do themselves,” Teelon said.
50 years ago
July 11, 1970
This fall Oneonta will once again be a two theatre town when a new movie house is opened on Elm Street.
Harold deGraw, owner and operator of the Oneonta Theatre, yesterday announced plans for construction of a second movie house, to be located at 11-15 Elm Street.
“Architect plans are now being prepared and work on the new theatre is expected to start within a few weeks with a fall opening anticipated,” deGraw said.
He also said the new theater would not affect office space used in the building by the Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency and the Center Dental Lab.
Oneonta had two movie houses until 1966 when the Palace Theatre on Main Street was demolished to make room for construction of the new Wilber National Bank wing.
