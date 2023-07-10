Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 11, 1998
DELHI — As Delhi College prepares for the upcoming school year, the State University College of Technology is focused on finding a president and continuing to expand programs.
“This coming year is a year of transition at Delhi as we begin the search for a new college president,” college spokesman Joel Smith said. “Our focus in on ensuring that Delhi College builds on the momentum established by former president Mary Ellen Duncan and is strategically positioned to move ahead when a new president comes on board in 1999.”
Duncan, president of Delhi since 1991, left her post July 1 to take over as president of Howard Community College in Columbia, Md. Howard has more than 5,000 students compared with Delhi’s 1,000.
Mary E. Rittling, vice president of academic programs and services, is filling in as interim president.
July 11, 1973
Oneonta Housing Authority officials are beginning to take a close look at their operating costs, with an eye toward making the 10-story high rise for the elderly a self-sustaining operation.
Projections indicate the average monthly rental for residents of the high rise will be around $46.75
The annual operating cost of the building, which is expected to open sometime next month, is $87,000.
That breaks down to about $60 per unit per month.
The $46.75 rental average is based on the income of the 83 people who are on the waiting list for the high rise. Housing director William McManus said that the average could vary as more people sign up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.