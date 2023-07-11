Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 12, 1973
The Oneonta Symphony Orchestra board of directors has appointed a new musical director for the 1973-74 season.
He is Charles Schneider, a Minnesota native who is spending the summer conducting at Spoleto, Italy.
The appointment comes at a time when the Oneonta Symphony has been beset by financial and administrative problems. At one point, early this spring, there was even talk that the financial difficulties would force the symphony to disband.
Now the symphony has a new board of directors, each member with a separate function aimed at providing the administrative leadership for the organization.
The board includes Dr. Adolph Anderson, Ruth Baldwin, Dr. Foster Brown, Jean Herst, Richard Kubiak, Bill Manley, Mary Ann Mazarak, Hewitt Pantaleoni, George Silvernell and Angeline Sweet.
Schneider and the board of directors plan an expanded program for the coming season, including pop concerts and children’s concerts.
Schneider, a graduate of Julliard School of Music in 1961, has had a distinguished career.
He has served as musical director for several Broadway and television productions. In 1969, for example, he was musical director of “Mame” with Janis Paige and did a six-month tour with Juliet Prouse.
