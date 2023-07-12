Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 13, 1998
With just a few days remaining before candidate petitions are due to seek election to the state Legislature, it appears all four area state Senate and Assembly seats will be contested.
It had looked as if 50th District state Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, would be having his second straight uncontested re-election bid, but local Democratic leaders Sunday night said they heard an Ithaca man was prepared to mount a campaign against the incumbent.
Roberta Puritz, vice-chair of the Otsego County Democratic Committee, said she heard that Democrats were circulating petitions for an Ithaca Democrat.
Incumbent 111th District Assemblyman Bill Magee, D-Nelson, and Clifford Crouch, R-Bainbridge of the 122nd District, both are facing opposition for re-election, just as they did two years ago. In fact, Magee is squaring off against the same Republican challenger as in 1996: Larry Carpenter of Clockville.
July 13, 1973
Corning Glass Works will reopen its Oneonta facility.
Officials of the company will be in Oneonta today to officially announce the plans.
They will meet with city business and government leaders at a luncheon today, and then are expected to hold a press conference to make the formal announcement.
However, a Corning official told The Star yesterday that the reopened plant will manufacture a line of laboratory ware.
The plant has been closed since last March, when the company transferred production of Pyroceram, its sheet form glass-ceramics product, to the Corning plant at Blacksburg, Va.
