Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 14, 1995
President Clinton’s decision to normalize diplomatic relations with Vietnam probably won’t help resolve the fates of missing POWs and MIAs, local veterans said Thursday.
“He’s in a fantasy world if he believes he’s going to normalize relations with Vietnam and…gain more information to bring home missing servicemen,” said Vietnam Veterans of America New York State Council Vice President Grant Coates of Sidney. “What happens if two years from now no information comes out? At least we’re getting something now.”
In announcing his move to normalize relations Tuesday, President Clinton said Hanoi has taken important steps toward helping resolve the cases of many of the more than 2,200 Americans still listed as missing from the Vietnam War.
But local veterans remain skeptical.
“I’m not very happy about it,” said veteran Simon Jackson, who works as a counselor at the New York State Division of Veterans Affairs Sidney office.
50 years ago
July 14, 1970
Stephen Jacoby, owner of the Tryworks Book Shop at 155 Main Street, has been given until August 1 to vacate his building or face stiff contempt of court fines.
Supreme Court Justice Frederick Bryant of Ithaca has ruled that fines from $750 per day against Jacoby would go into effect if he remains in the building past the July 31 deadline.
Attorney Philip Devine gave that information to the Urban Renewal Agency at its monthly meeting last night.
Devine said the court ruling was issued over the past weekend. He said he will serve Jacoby’s attorney, Elias Jacobs of Stamford, with a copy of it shortly.
