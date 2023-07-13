Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 14, 1998
SIDNEY CENTER — Delaware County officials estimate $400,000 in damages were incurred countywide by last Wednesday’s floods.
However, rebuilding is underway and county roads are open again, officials said.
“As of right now, between all of the roads and bridges that were washed out by the flood, we have about $400,000 in damage,” said Nelson Delamater, emergency services coordinator of Delaware County.
The western half of the county was hit by 2½ inches of rain on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain produced flash floods, creeks overflowed, several roads washed out and residential basements filled with water.
July 14, 1973
HERKIMER — Victor Norman of Ilion, the current chairman of the Herkimer County legislature, has been nominated as the Herkimer County Republican candidate for the 113th Assembly District seat vacated by the death of Assemblyman Harold C. Luther of Dolgeville.
Norman, president of Norman’s Roofing and Siding Co., Ilion, was nominated by the county GOP Committee Thursday night, defeating the other aspirant for the nomination, Herkimer Mayor Irving Rockoff, by 114 to 24½ votes.
Norman will thus be the candidate from Herkimer County to face off against the candidate chosen when the Otsego County GOP Committee meets at 8 p.m., Monday, July 23, at the Otsego County Court House.
In the running in Otsego County are four candidates, J. Gordon Downie of Oneonta; Peter Dokuchitz of Unadilla; David W. Brenner, Oneonta, and James Seward of Colliersville, all of whom are campaigning among members of the 111-member county committee for support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.