Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 15, 1995
EDMESTON — Rich Wolosin walks when he needs to think things through.
Often he has stepped off the porch of his 17-room farmhouse on the Edmeston town line and gone for a walk thinking of the choices and the mistakes he’s made in his 37 years.
The walks, Wolosin said, were never long enough to sort through the world of problems and questions mired in his head.
He needed more time. He needed a big walk.
Monday morning he starts it. As close as he can tell, his walk will take him 3,026 miles from his Route 80 home across the country to Downey, Calif.
50 years ago
July 15, 1970
The Oneonta area faces a “serious” housing shortage that will require construction of 125 new housing units per year for the next five years.
That was a conclusion of the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce.
Their findings, based on a survey of projected needs for 21 of the largest employers in the immediate area, were presented last night to area builders, realtors, bankers, and civic leaders at a dinner meeting at the Oasis Restaurant.
In addition to the 125 units per year needed for new employees, the Housing Committee estimated 84 new units each year will have to be made available for student housing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.