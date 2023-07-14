Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 15, 1998
Lack of volunteer help and less demand for food means closing a local program that has delivered fresh meat and produce every Saturday for six years, a local coordinator said. But at least two communities are looking for ways to continue the service.
Self-Help and Resource Exchange Otsego, called SHARE Otsego, has delivered tons of food for hundreds of area families since starting in June 1992. SHARE Otsego is affiliated with SHARE New York, a program that started in New York City in 1985.
For SHARE Otsego, Saturday, July 25, will be the last day of distribution, according to Coordinator Marie Lusins.
“It’s very disappointing to a lot of people,” said Joan Cobb, host of SHARE Morris, which had about 20 families participating. “It’s not only Morris, it’s surrounding communities. There’s definitely a need for it.”
Lusins said lack of demand for the food and a shortage of volunteers to help unload the food at the ARC building on Browne Street, in the town of Oneonta, and distribute the deliveries has meant ending the service. Some volunteers have been working six years and others have grown too old to help or have died, she said.
Demand is down because an increase in grocery stores, food pantries and meal programs have given residents more resources with which to put food on the table or to go out to eat a hot meal, Lusins said. Since SHARE Otsego started, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Aldi’s and Save-A-Lot supermarkets, offering competitive or discount prices for food, have opened in the town of Oneonta, she said, and residents can shop around for the best prices.
SHARE participants were required to do community service to buy food.
