Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
July 16, 1970
The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York will accept bids on a contract estimated at nearly $5.5 million covering construction of a dormitory-dining hall complex and related site work at Oneonta State, Governor Rockefeller announced yesterday.
The building is scheduled for construction on a knoll in back of Milne Library. It will be located near Ravine Parkway, SUCO officials said.
Guerson, Lepp & Associates of New York are the architects, with Coffey and Levine and Associates, also of New York, landscape architects on the project. Completion is scheduled for July, 1972.
The plan of the complex takes into consideration the hilly terrain of the site. The architects have linked the dormitories with the dining hall into an arrangement which follows the brow of the hill.
The new dormitories are corridor-type buildings providing living accommodations for 450 students. Two of them, at right angles to each other, enter the dining hall directly from diagonally opposite corners. There are presently 17 dormitories at SUCO.
In height, the dormitories will vary from three to five stories, depending on the hill inclination. The pedestrian bridges will provide entrance from ground level to the second floors of the dormitories.
As planned, the 500-seat dining hall is a square structure with angled corners. The ends of an acrylic skylight that connect the corners are continued as window wall from the roof to the ground.
The structural framework is precast concrete plank on concrete block bearing walls, with concrete foundations. Provision of service utilities is part of the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.