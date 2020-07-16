Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 17, 1995
WORCESTER — It takes more than money to refurbish and restore a building burned by fire.
Just ask the Worcester Historical Society. Its members will tell you it takes a town, along with a lot of determination, hard work and courage.
The finances are an integral element, but that needs to be backed by commitment and preservation.
On May 3, 1994, fire tore through a historical block of Main Street, destroying Country Boy Realty, Wheeler’s Pharmacy and the Village Inn and badly damaging the Historical Society Building.
Accelerators were used to set the fire, which has been deemed arson, but no arrests have been made in the case, according to Second Assistant Fire Chief Chris Lenhenhauer. The department has not given up on solving the crime, Lenhenhauer said.
50 years ago
July 17, 1970
Oneonta’s ski center moved a step closer to reality yesterday when the city got word of approval of plans from the State Office of Parks and Recreation.
Next step, according to Parks-Streets Supervisor James Catella, is to get approval of safety factors from the State Department of Labor.
Catella, who has been close to the ski tow project since its inception several years ago, said he would “hand carry” plans to the Labor department.
“As soon as we get tentative approval from them we’ll advertise for bids,” he said yesterday.
Catella would not speculate on how long it may take for the ski tow to be put into operation, but members of the Common Council have expressed the hope it could be used next winter.
