Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 18, 1995
SIDNEY — The Keith Clark calendar plant plans to add as many as 75 jobs over the next year, giving it nearly as many as Sidney’s largest employer, Amphenol Corp.
Keith Clark will bring 50-75 jobs to Sidney during the next 12 months following the closure of a company-owned plant in Milwaukee, said Joseph Forgiano, Keith Cark’s vice president of operations.
Keith Clark’s parent company, Cullman Ventures Inc., merged last year with Success Business Industries, a Milwaukee supplier of calendars, planners and other office products with roots back to 1861. The plant has operated as a satellite factory making products that were sent to Sidney for warehousing and shipment to customers.
By consolidating the Milwaukee plant’s manufacturing in Sidney, Keith Clark will be able to reduce the freight costs associated with transferring the product to Sidney and will eliminate the costs of maintaining two manufacturing facilities, said Keith Clark President Douglas B. Willies.
50 years ago
July 18, 1970
Oneonta Mayor James F. Lettis said yesterday he will write to U.S. Transportation Secretary John Volpe to try to “counteract” letters sent by his Environmental Advisory Board protesting use of Neahwa Park land for the proposed Susquehanna Expressway.
Lettis fears the advisory board’s objections may delay completion of the highway by as much as five years.
His comments came after he read the text of a second letter sent to Volpe. Dr. John New, head of the advisory board, released a text of it yesterday.
The mayor said he plans to poll the Common Council Tuesday night on their feelings concerning questions about the expressway route raised by the environmental body.
He expects the Council will endorse the proposed route, including acquisition of park land.
