Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 18, 1998
MORRIS — Morris Central School physical education teacher Gary Jacobsen received a little summertime bonus Thursday.
The Morris resident won first prize in the Take Five lottery drawing — $164,044.
“I was flabbergasted,” said Jacobsen, recalling the moment when he was told he won.
He bought the ticket at the Morris Quickway on Route 23. Manager Denise Savianeso was the one to break the good news to Jacobsen.
“It was like seeing someone’s dream come true,” she said. “It was great. I had goosebumps half the day.”
July 18, 1973
Governor Nelson Rockefeller said he would like to see Homer Folks Hospital used as a drug rehabilitation center if the study underway by the State’s Narcotic Addiction Control Commission proves it feasible.
The study is in its preliminary stages although teams from the NACC have been to the Oneonta facility to examine its potential.
Some county legislators and other local officials have been pushing for any sort of health related industry except for a drug rehabilitation center. Their latest proposal calls for the establishment of a four county health care hospital.
Homer Folks Hospital had been used as a treatment center for tuberculosis patients since the 1930s but was closed this spring. Dramatic advances in the treatment of tuberculosis have made the long rest cure the hospital was geared for obsolete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.