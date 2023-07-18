Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 19, 1973
Huge 97-foot-long concrete beams were put into place yesterday where Interstate 88 will pass over Main Street, but the resulting traffic tie-up has left city officials concerned.
Only three of the beams, which weigh about 47 tons each, were put into place yesterday. The Main Street overpass, located on the city side of Susquehanna River, only a few yards from the Main Street bridge, will see 15 such beams.
Bridge officials indicated the work will take three more days.
Work yesterday was done during the afternoon hours. Traffic at times was backed up from the bridge to Dietz Street, Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore said.
City Engineer John Buck will reportedly meet with representatives of Northeastern Bridge company today to try to work out a more suitable time for doing the precision work.
The crane used to lift the beams in place occupies one lane of traffic. When the beams aren’t in the air, one-way traffic is permitted. But when the crane begins to lift a beam, all traffic is halted.
“We can’t allow three more days like today. The work can’t continue during peak traffic hours. We’ve got to think about safety,” Chief DeSalvatore said yesterday.
He hopes Buck can arrange for the beam work to be done in the early morning hours.
