Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
July 2, 1970
Investigators from the federal Department of Transportation have visited Oneonta to take a look at the proposed route of the Susquehanna Expressway across the south side of the city’s Neahwa Park.
The team, dispatched from the office of Secretary John Volpe, will report to the secretary on details of the route and its relationship to the Oneonta park.
From their descriptions and findings, Sec’y Volpe is expected to come up with a vital decision.
It is to allow or not allow the route of Interstate Route 88 to pass through the park land.
If the secretary gives the route the green light, another roadblock to the path of the expressway has been cleared.
But, if Volpe refuses permission for I-88 to cross the park — and there have been indications that he is stern in his dealings with routes that infringe on park lands — then the Department of Transportation and the federal Bureau of Roads will have to reroute the $124 million expressway away from the park.
Such a change would mean virtually redrawing every plan for the expressway and certainly put back construction up to an additional year. With the proposed start of construction recently pegged as not sooner than the spring of 1972, this could mean it would be late 1973 before the road could be started.
And that, observers indicate, would certainly put the route in trouble with the deadline set for completion of this segment of the Interstate, a proposal that calls for the completion by June 30, 1974.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.