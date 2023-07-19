Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 20, 1998
UNADILLA — Nine months ago, 12-year-old Nichole Decker scared away a large, half-wolf, half-husky dog that was attacking 7-year-old Kyle Falkenmeyer — without giving a thought to her own safety.
On Friday, she was named Civilian of the Year by the Central New York Firemen’s Association for her quick thinking.
“After we heard what she did in school, we figured she should get some sort of recognition,” said Unadilla Fire Chief Carl French. “It’s pretty good when a little kid will do something that some adults wouldn’t be able to do.”
Stationed as a member of the Unadilla Elementary School Safety Patrol the morning of Oct. 8, 1997, Nichole was patrolling the area of the cafeteria, the stairs and the back door, when she hard someone yelling outside the school.
“I heard screaming and when I looked out the window, I could see that there was a dog biting Kyle,” she said. “I wasn’t scared because I have a Doberman.”
July 20, 1973
Oneonta Post 259 of the American Legion will put into action an entirely new bicycle safety program on Saturday, July 21.
Starting at 10 a.m. in the post rooms at 366 Main Street, Legionnaires, headed by Commander George H. Donlin, will begin the distribution of bicycle information tests, a question and answer type sheet that the youngsters will take home and on which they will work with their parents.
Also to be distributed will be bicycle checklists, on which the youngsters will check off, item by item, the condition of their bikes. There will also be a model bicycle ordinance for the youngsters to take home.
On Saturday, Legionnaires will record the name of the owner of each bicycle, take the serial number and record these on cards for a permanent file to be kept at Oneonta Post 259. In case of the theft of a bicycle belonging to one of the youngsters in the program, an instant identification can be obtained by calling the post.
