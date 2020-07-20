Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 21, 1995
The Oneonta Environmental Board, now 25 years old, is a commission looking for a cause.
But a local biology professor said there are plenty of issues commissioners can work on, and a concerned man asked Common Council during its meeting this week to protect trees, parks and water resources.
Since the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Management Authority took over the city’s garbage and recycling operations in 1988 and nuclear-free legislation was enacted in 1992, commissioners have had few issues on their agenda.
The city board, a Common Council commission, was formed 25 years ago, under the chairmanship of John New, who was described as a “radical environmentalist” in recent years, the board’s issues have become more routine.
50 years ago
July 21, 1970
Dr. Carey Brush, presently the Director of Liberal Studies at Oneonta, will assume the duties of acting vice president of the College on July 30.
Dr. Brush will be filling the position left vacant by Dr. Clifford J. Craven when Craven takes over as acting president of the college on the same day.
The college’s president for the past 19½ years, Dr. Royal F. Netzer, is retiring effective that date.
Dr. Graham Duncan, presently chairman of the English Department, will become Acting Director of Liberal Studies.
