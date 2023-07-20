Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 21, 1998
SCHOHARIE — When Art Palmer found Craig Douglas in Keyhole Cave, he was hanging upside down, holding on to a pole across a pit, with his leg jammed solid into a narrow crack. Palmer, an Oneonta professor, thought he could help.
“What’s interesting is the whole problem boiled down to geology and physics, and since I teach both, I thought it was not so inappropriate that I was there,” said Palmer, head of the Water Resources Department at the State University College at Oneonta.
Palmer was the first to find Douglas and his three friends underground on Saturday afternoon. He briefed emergency personnel and stayed for the 43 hours it took to free the 24-year-old Medford, Mass. resident. Palmer had been in the area with his wife, Peg, four students and a friend doing field work, when they heard the radio call that someone was stuck in a cave nearby.
Palmer, his wife and Clare Anderson of Oneonta were able to squeeze into the cave — “one of the most unbeloved caves in the Northeast.”
(Douglas)…was in fair condition Monday afternoon at Albany Medical Center after 200 rescuers, including nearly 100 from seven states, worked to free him.
July 21, 1973
John B. Gennarino, part owner of Molinari’s Restaurant and Grill, Inc., last week presented detailed plans to the Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency for a proposed restaurant to be located not far from the present Molinari’s.
David C. Cooper, director of the Urban Renewal Agency, said yesterday that negotiations have begun with Gennarino for the purchase of urban renewal property on South Main Street, just around the corner from Molinari’s.
Cooper said that the agency expects to give title to the land by January and February at the earliest and by June or July of next year at the latest.
He said that no decisions have been made for the awarding of the South Main Street parcel and he said the agency will continue to accept proposals.
