Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.