Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 22, 1995
STAMFORD — With a little luck, a good wind and about $1.5 million, a modern day Don Quixote may realize his goal of supplying cheap electricity to the village of Stamford.
Village of Stamford Mayor John Finocan said Harvey Slatin, husband of village Trustee Anne Slatin, has been the driving force behind a push to place a series of windmills on top of Mount Utsyantha and studies indicate he may not be just blowing hot air.
“It’ll go there because it’ll save the village a hell of a lot of money and will produce cheap electricity and save on taxes,” Slatin said. “The village board has given us their total approval.”
Finocan said nothing has been finalized and the project is still in the preliminary stages, but the idea of wind-driven electrical power is worth looking into.
50 years ago
July 22, 1970
Demolition of Jerry’s Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge at 15 Dietz Street is currently under way to enlarge Bresee’s off-street parking facilities.
Mark Bresee, a Bresee’s executive, said Tuesday that demolition should be completed in a week. He said paving will be done shortly after that, and the project should be completed by the middle of August.
Bielec Wrecking & Lumber Co. of Syracuse and Pelnik Wrecking Co. of Yorkville had originally been sought out for bids on the project, but the contract finally went to Seward Sand & Gravel Co. of Oneonta.
Bresee’s purchased the site from the owner of Jerry’s, Robert W. Melmer, his father, John J. Melmer, and his brother, John E. Melmer.
