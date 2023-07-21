Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 22, 1998
ONEONTA — On Wednesday, July 29, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church kicks off what it hopes will become a familiar tradition in Oneonta.
From July 29 to 31, St. Mary’s will combine the old world with the new in its first Italian Festival. Three evenings of food, music and games of chance are planned to raise money for the school’s building fund.
“We would like to see some additional classrooms in the school,” said Sister Angeline Mastro, the festival’s chairwoman. “We need more room for technology classes.”
Mary Ann Hartmann, who is coordinating the sale of St. Mary’s memorabilia, said the exact renovations haven’t been determined.
“This will be our maiden voyage to start our building fund,” said Hartmann. “We know we need space. In what direction, the building committee is still exploring.”
The festival will begin on July 29 at 5:30 p.m. with a procession in honor of the Blessed Virgin, the patron of the parish. A meal catered by six local Italian restaurateurs will follow the procession with live Italian music. After the meal, a heritage program will include dance lessons, music storytelling, sing-alongs and block dancing.
On July 30 and 31, children’s games will start at 3 p.m.
“There will be 18 different games inside the school gym and some outside, such as the Moonwalk and a dunking booth,” said Hartmann.
