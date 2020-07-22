Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
July 23, 1970
While his attorney brandished a legal saber before Oneonta’s Urban Renewal Agency, terming its conduct “most shabby and in defiance of the law,” Stephen Jacoby yesterday quietly prepared to move his Main Street business from the path of wrecking crews.
Saying he would relocate his Tryworks Book Shop before the end of July, Jacoby bowed to a judge’s “get out or pay” edict.
Stamford Attorney Elias Jacobs, meanwhile, said he planned legal action against the Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency if it does not provide State Supreme Court Justice Frederick Bryant of Ithaca with an independent appraisal of Jacoby’s property by August 5.
Jacoby said he will relocate in a second floor apartment above Laskaris’ Restaurant to the corner of Main and Chestnut streets. He expects to be reopened there “in early August.”
His decision removes a potential major roadblock to UR Agency plans to clear the city’s “Block One” area at the corner of Grove, Main and Chestnut streets.
Last week the agency instructed its attorney Philip Devine to prepare eviction proceedings in the event Jacoby had not vacated his building at 115 Main Street by July 31.
Earlier this month, Justice Bryant ruled that contempt of court fines totaling $750 per day would go into effect if Jacoby remained in the building past that date.
Wrecking crews from Bielec Wrecking and Lumber Co. of Syracuse moved into the “Block One” area Wednesday and tore down the former Roberts Jewelry building and a frame building that had housed Clark’s bar.
