Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 24, 1995
Something keeps drawing members of the Pontius family to school on Wednesday nights.
Not long after two-term Oneonta school board member John Pontius Jr. decided he wouldn’t run for re-election, his 15-year-old daughter, Ashley, hit the campaign trail.
She put up posters in the hallways. She talked to fellow Oneonta High School students she didn’t know. And in June, she was elected student representative to the school board. She attended her first meeting this month.
John Pontius said he “kind of chuckled” when his daughter told him she’d be going to school board meetings as student representative. But though he was surprised by the news, he said he’s pleased that she is following in his footsteps.
50 years ago
July 24, 1970
Oneonta Urban Renewal officials have requested a meeting with city officials to find a relocation site for the Trailways Bus Depot.
Urban Renewal Director David Cooper wrote Mayor James F. Lettis, asking that he set up a meeting with the Urban Renewal staff, the Safety Board and the Common Council’s parking committee “to explore the entire picture and, if possible, settle on a workable solution.”
The letter was mailed Thursday, two days after the Common Council unanimously rejected an Urban Renewal Agency proposal that the Wilber Mansion “Carriage house” be leased to both Trailways and Greyhound as a depot.
Cooper said the Carriage House location “still seems a desirable interim location until the city arranges to erect or have developed a permanent transportation center.”
