Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 25, 1995
Local elementary school teachers will get 20 extra helpers — and State University College at Oneonta education majors will get a full year of classroom experience — through a new teacher-training program this fall.
It will be the biggest cooperative project the college and school district have ever undertaken.
“We have the resources, the college has the resources,” said Riverside Elementary School Principal Joanie Necrason. “It’s very exciting that we’re actively putting this in place in such a large, inclusive kind of way.”
Patricia Sigler, who chairs SUCO’s Education Department, called the project a “true collaboration” that will benefit both of its creators.
50 years ago
July 25, 1970
In a major step towards construction of access routes to the proposed Susquehanna Expressway, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Friday it is seeking bids for the demolition of about 25 buildings in Oneonta.
The buildings to be leveled, a DOT announcement said, are in the Liberty Street, Fair Street and Hunt Street area, a corridor which will carry the proposed connection between Main Street and the 1508 Grand Street Interchange.
Among the buildings to go, DOT officials have said, is the present Grand Union building on Main Street directly across the street from the junction of Maple Street.
The project, estimated at a cost of $49,000, is part of 21 highway, bridge and canal projects which DOT has estimated will mean the expenditure of $33.1 million in 18 counties.
