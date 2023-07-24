Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 25, 1998
ONEONTA — Some longtime residents are raising a ruckus.
Cawing crows in Oneonta treetops have annoyed some residents, and Seventh Ward Alderman Sean J. Farrell wants the city Environmental Board to look into the problem — if it is one.
Residents along West Street, Ravine Parkway North, Suncrest Terrace and College Terrace have reported disturbances by crows, Farrell said.
“The past couple of years, they seem to be getting more and more and louder and louder,” he said.
The crow population now is peaking because fledglings are crying to be fed and remain with adults in tree roosts, wildlife experts said. Even a small group can raise a racket.
July 25, 1973
SCHOHARIE — Schoharie County Sheriff John K. Goldswer may be brought before the county grand jury within the next 90 days to answer charges of misconduct brought against him Tuesday afternoon by three fellow Republicans.
The charges against the GOP sheriff were handed over Tuesday morning to District Attorney Robert H. Ecker of Cobleskill for consideration of grand jury action.
Bringing the misconduct allegations to the fore were Schoharie County Republican Party Chairman Dwight Lane of Sharon Springs, County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald K. Hewitt of Esperance and Cobleskill supervisor Arthur F. Berard, chairman of the board’s law enforcement sub-committee.
Lane announced “it was suggested” to Goldswer that he resign from the post at an eleventh-hour meeting last Monday night when, Lane said, Goldswer was unable to sufficiently refute the charges against him.
