Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 26, 1973
Campus Housing Company, Inc., a branch of Ferris Construction Company of Cleveland, Ohio, plans to construct two off-campus apartment buildings by January, 1974. But not if area residents have their say.
The company proposes a total of 52 apartments serving three to four students each. The $1 million project would be built near the Oneonta State campus above Monroe Avenue and Cedar Street.
The complex will include two two-story buildings — one 360 feet by 32 feet and another 330 feet by 32 feet — with 26 two-bedroom apartments each. The apartments will also have a bath, kitchen, dinette and living room. Each apartment has its own outside entrance.
A laundry room will be included in each building, with parking at the southwest area of the buildings.
About 165 residents of the Cedar Street-Ford Avenue-Linden Avenue area have started a petition against the project. They feel it will mean a “commercial encroachment in a residential area.”
They have hired an attorney, Frank Getman, in hopes of stopping the project.
Edward Sampson of 95 Ford Ave., a spokesman for the homeowners, said the group hopes to have the item placed on the agenda of the next Common Council meeting July 21.
“Something like this should have an airing, to give citizens a chance to give their opinion. And there must be some way to stop it if the majority of the people are against it,” Sampson said.
