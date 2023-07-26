Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 27, 1998
ALBANY — Calling the first year a success, SUNY’s colleges of technology are preparing to expand their distance-learning opportunities.
Students of the five colleges of technology will be offered 15 courses using interactive video technology this fall. The courses will range from accounting to real estate. Other classes will focus on tourism, literature and criminal justice.
“Overall, I’d say it’s a good program, but you have to use it judiciously,” said Jose Medina, an associate engineering professor at the State University College of Technology at Delhi. “Not every student will be a good student for it. You need someone who is a self-starter. It would be harder for students who need more attention and more support.”
In addition to the video technology, the schools will offer courses over the Internet for the first time.
July 27, 1973
How Americans react to the Watergate affair may have great effect on the future of the country, according to several Oneonta State professors, students and some city residents who gathered on the College Union patio last night to discuss the aftermath of last year’s burglary of Democratic National Headquarters.
Many agreed that, while the lack of reaction among Americans to alleged massive governmental wrong-doing was “unfortunate,” the incident itself will have a major effect on American politics.
The outdoor session was one of three “popcorn forum” discussions planned at the college this summer. Each session will be open to the public.
Some professors and students agreed that days of a “presidential monarchy” may be closer with the willingness of “so many Americans” to accept the alleged misconduct of Nixon administration officials in the Watergate break-in and subsequent cover-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.