Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 28, 1995
The city of Oneonta and the Wilbers remain in a stalemate over the future of Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave.
The city’s recent offer to transfer the property title to the David Wilber family was rejected. Both sides now await a decision from state Supreme Court on the fate of the building.
“I’m hoping the judge will be sensible and allow us to sell it,” said John J. Carney Jr., Third Ward alderman and chairman of the city Buildings Committee. The city can hardly afford to maintain the mansion, much less keep it in the historic character it deserves, he said.
“We don’t want it,” Carney said.
The mansion, built in 1875, originally was the home of George I. Wilber. He willed the building to the city for municipal, park, reservoir, water works and health uses.
50 years ago
July 28, 1970
SIDNEY — Contracts for the construction of two occupational educational centers serving eighteen school districts are expected to be let momentarily with the actual construction beginning sometime in August, according to H. Eugene Wieand, Superintendent of BOCES for the Sole Supervisory District that encompasses Chenango, Delaware, Madison and Otsego Counties.
The two centers to be located at Masonville and North Norwich will be built simultaneously. Wieand said BOCES has passed a resolution authorizing the Dormitory Authority to let contracts for the centers.
Funds from a recent Appalachian Regional Grant in addition to monies that have been earmarked for construction will provide approximately $240,000 for equipment for the Masonville Center and $175,000 for the Norwich Center.
The bulk of the funds for the construction will come from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare. The remainder will come from the participating school systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.