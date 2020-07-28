Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 29, 1995
Years ago, Oneonta city officials envisioned turning land on Upper East Street into a ski slope. That idea was abandoned and the city will sell the parcel, known as the Sovocool property, at an auction.
James F. Lettis Auction Service will conduct the sale at the property on Upper East Street in the town of Oneonta at 10 a.m. Sept. 7. The minimum bid for the farmhouse, barn, garage and about 2 acres will be $50,000.
In 1968, the city bought the farm and about 150 acres of undeveloped land from Lewis L. Sovocool and Mary D. Sovocool with a grant from the state Park and Recreation Land Acquisition Act. The owners were given life tenancy on the property, but in 1991 they moved out.
City officials sought ways to dispose of the property after vandalism became a problem. An act of the state Legislature was needed before anything could be done because the property was park land. Last year, then-Gov. Mario Cuomo signed a bill giving Oneonta the option of razing or selling the farm house.
50 years ago
July 29, 1970
COOPERSTOWN — The Delaware and Hudson Railroad has asked officials in the Cooperstown-Milford area to petition “appropriate government authorities” to let the D&H abandon its 30-mile Cooperstown branch, all in the interests of beautifying the area.
The opening move by the D&H in its long-awaited effort to halt service along the branch does not mention any desire on the part of the railroad to stop delivering to customers in Milford and Cooperstown where currently about 400 cars of freight are consigned each year.
It has not been a secret however that the D&H has plans to give up the line established just after the turn of the century by the Charlotte Valley Railroad.
As long as four years ago a former president of the D&H, J.P. Hiltz, said in Oneonta that the railroad “will be abandoning the Cooperstown branch one of these days.” Hiltz, on a visit to Oneonta and in a conversation about Oneonta’s steam excursion railroad, the DO-Line, indicated that, once it was given up by the D&H, the Cooperstown Branch would make a “great” excursion route for DO-Line customers.
