Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 29, 1973
COOPERSTOWN — Induction weekend crowds met the expectations of The National Baseball Hall of Fame, according to a spokesman, but local merchants were less enthusiastic about Main Street traffic this year.
But everyone agrees that that the early announcements of the 1999 ceremony date — some six months ahead of usual — will help the area prepare well for the Hall’s 60th anniversary.
“In years past, we were able to announce it much earlier in the fall and late summer,” said Hall spokesman Jeff Idleson. “This, as I understand, is a bit of a return to normal procedure.”
Idleson explained that the Hall of Fame weekend is largely determined by Major League Baseball, which must find two teams scheduled to be near Cooperstown in the late summer, and willing to play in the Hall of Fame Game on a Monday.
“With the advent of interleague play,” beginning next year, Idleson said, “it’s become exceedingly difficult for both players and owners to agree on a schedule. But now that the kinks have been worked out, they’re much more quickly able to put together a schedule and give us a date for Hall of Fame weekend.
“Ideally, we’d like to announce the following year’s date at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Idleson said. “We’re glad to do that this year, as we know what the strain is like on the county with housing, especially with what’s coming.”
That would be the likely election of George Brett and Nolan Ryan, two immensely popular players. Idleson said the teams playing in next year’s Hall of Fame Game would be announced shortly.
As for this year, Idleson said attendance at the ceremony and the Hall of Fame met expectations. Idleson said between 14,000 and 15,000 attended the outdoor ceremony at the Clark Sports Center, and a comparable number visited the Hall from Friday to Monday. That brings this year’s total to about 142,000, Idleson said, up six percent from this time last year. The Hall is on pace to bring in 300,000 visitors, its first increase since the players’ strike of 1994.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.