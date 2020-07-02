25 years ago
July 3, 1995
Like parents watching a child grow up before their eyes, Oneonta watched the National Soccer Hall of Fame grow into a full-fledged adolescent Sunday.
A scant two years ago, the Hall was still a developing child. Pele’s chair was empty on a sunny day at the Wright Campus as the greatest soccer player in the world skipped his own induction into the Hall of Fame.
But Sunday, the Hall of Fame — which opened its doors in 1981 — celebrated a coming out party.
A crowd of 4,866 jammed the bleachers and sat in the hillside’s tall grass at Hartwick College’s Elmore Field, watching the United States Under-23 National Soccer team defeat their Chilean counterparts 2-1 in the Hall of Fame’s inaugural induction match.
50 years ago
July 3, 1970
Town of Oneonta swimming pool, first in the state to be constructed with state aid, will open July 4 and remain open from 1 to 8 p.m. through September 4, Town Recreation Commissioner Henry Stafford reported to the Town Board Thursday night.
The pool will be open for strictly family swimming from 6 to 8 p.m. on the theory that “the kids have had it all afternoon,” Stafford said.
He announced that head guard will be John (Randy) Magin, 196 West St., SUCO junior and All-America swimmer. Assistant guards will be William Ketcham, athletic director and basketball coach of Morris Central School and Beth Macumber, Campus Heights, a sophomore and also a varsity swimmer at SUCO.
In addition, two Youth Corps workers will assist at the pool, Ralph Safford and Darlene Harkenreader, who will receive instruction in life guard techniques, the cost of which will be paid by the Youth Corps, and who will take charge of “policing” the pool and bathhouses, etc.
