Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
July 30, 1970
Construction contracts for a Fox Hospital Nursing Home addition were signed yesterday by Frank M. Reardon, president of the hospital’s board of trustees.
General construction contract for the $1.2 million addition was awarded to Nezelek Construction Co. of Binghamton. Other contracts awarded included: plumbing, J.N. Futia; heating and air conditioning, Mull Plumbing & Heating Co.; and electrical work, Matco Electric Co.
Bids were received on June 16, and reviewed by Cannon Partnership, architects for the project.
Construction on the site began Wednesday with workers constructing barricades and performing necessary survey work before excavation begins. The building is expected to be completed by the fall of 1971.
The addition will provide 45 additional nursing home beds, and will be constructed next to the present nursing home and connected to the present structure, which as opened in July 1968.
The addition, designed to aesthetically blend with the existing building, is of fire-proof construction and colonial design.
The building is so designed that residents of the new nursing home will have easy access to such facilities as the barber shop and beauty shop, and physical therapy exercise area, presently located in the existing nursing home.
Some of the newest patient-nurse communication equipment will be installed, including bedside consoles to operate overhead lights, nurse call and other services; bathrooms designed for the elderly along with handrails in corridors for their safety, a living room and a dining room.
