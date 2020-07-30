Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 31, 1995
It isn’t hard for Dennis Martin to figure out how many speeding tickets he sees as town and village of Sidney justice in a given week for drivers going just barely over the 55-mph speed limit.
“Very few. Slim and none,” said Martin, who sees “a lot” of the tickets from the area’s main trap for speeders, Interstate 88. “Between 55 and 65, you’d be lucky if you see one at 65, and that would be a rarity.”
Martin, a justice for nearly 10 years, estimates that about 1 percent of the 586 speeding tickets he’s seen this year were for speeds between 55 and 65. Most were attached to other charges such as driving while intoxicated.
Tuesday marks the day that the informal 65-mph speed becomes formal on stretches of rural highway in New York state, including 115 miles of I-88.
50 years ago
July 31, 1970
WALTON — A coronary care unit has been installed in the Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton with much preparatory work being done for this project.
The unit is designed for four beds to give specialized care for everyone suspected of having a coronary. The first patient was admitted to the new unit July 10.
Dr. Marvin L. Huyck, Walton, has been named director of the unit. He acts in an advisory capacity and will have no authority over any patients in the unit unless they are his but will be available for consultation as necessary. Mrs. Linda Brown has been named Nursing Supervisor of the CCU.
Robert L. Telford, administrator of the hospital, notes that to develop the unit meetings, discussions and evaluations were made by the medical staff members, key nursing personnel and administrative staff. In the past two years, two members of the nursing staff attended special coronary care courses in Albany. Coronary care classes have been held for nursing personnel, conducted by Dr. Huyck (all during off duty hours by physicians and personnel.) The nursing personnel have visited other CCU’s in nearby community hospitals.
