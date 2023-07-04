Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
July 5, 1973
An application has been filed with the Federal Communications Commission for approval of the sale of radio station WGNR-FM in Oneonta to Sea Mount Radio Corporation of New York, the operators of radio station WDOS.
The proposed sale, which has been approved by the stockholders and boards of both companies, will be completed upon approval of the FCC.
WDOS General manager Al Sayers said that programming plans have not yet been completed, but that if the FCC approves the sale, WDOS will operate the station “with emphasis on news, sports, community service and music.”
Sayers, however, didn’t discuss the possibility that WDOS programming may be duplicated on WGNR. Since Oneonta radio stations are not in a major market, Federal regulations would allow the possibility.
Currently, WGNR is licensed to Tryon Broadcasting Company. WGNR went off the air last March, and after an FCC approval of the transfer of WGNR to Frank Bovee of Delhi was never consummated, Sea Mount filed their own application.
Until it went off the air, WGNR was operated by Melvin Farmer. The station, which operated for more than two years, was understood to be in deep financial trouble when it went off the air.
If the sale is approved, WGNR will become the third FM station in the Sea Mount Company and will be a sister station to WDOS and two other AM stations.
Approval by the FCC is expected to take three months.
